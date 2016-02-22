Iron & Wine W/ Heidi Spencer
Fiddler on the Roof Auditions
When Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway, the tale of Jewish people living in Imperial Russia was only set slightly under six decades in the past. It’s been five decades since then, which means the real-life community that was the insp.. more
Feb 22, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hail, Hollywood!
Feb 11, 2016 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Iron and Wine w/ Heidi Spencer @ The Pabst Theater
Iron and Wine’s Sam Beam is neither the tortured wallflower nor the barefooted naturalist it’s easy to imagine from his records. He shattered those perceptions when he last played the Pabst Theater in 2007, revealing himself to be an unexpe... more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Iron & Wine w/ Heidi Spencer
Iron & Wine songwriter Sam Beam has a lot more company these days. In the years since the lovely, lo-fi folk albums The Creek Drank the Cradle (2002) and Our Endless Numbered Days (2004), countless other bearded folk singers more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee