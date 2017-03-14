Iron And Wine
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam Branches Out with Jesca Hoop
With songwriter Jesca Hoop, Sam Beam realized his long-held dream of recording an old-fashioned duets record. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Calexico: Edge of the Sun (Anti-/Epitaph)
Calexico’s vision of Americana has always been more Romantic, more encompassing, and altogether more florid than that of most of its peers. Edge of the Sun is informed by Coyoacán, a Mexico City borough, and every song has a guest more
May 19, 2015 7:53 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Iron and Wine’s Ever-Growing Vision
Things are changing for Iron and Wine, both for the band and its namesake. Sam Beam took his band name from a health tonic he saw while filming a movie in Florida more
Sep 17, 2014 12:36 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Iron & Wine, Supersized
It's ironic that one of the largest bands on the road this spring will be Iron & Wine, the group that began a decade ago as just one man, Sam Beam, making stripped-back, acoustic albums. Beam is still the more
Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Destroyer, Iron & Wine, Cloud Nothings
Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more
Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Iron and Wine @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 13
Aug 23, 2010 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
