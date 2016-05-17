Isa Carini
Midwest Death Rattle Get Exploratory on ‘Post-Apocalypso’
Midwest Death Rattle’s vow not to succumb to compromise pays off on their expansive sophomore album, Post-Apocalypso. more
May 17, 2016 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Heavy Hand Get Crass on ‘Northwoods Knives’
While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more
Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music