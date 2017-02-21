Isaac Sharratt
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet's every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit...
Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM John Schneider Dance
Ballet at South Milwaukee PAC
The annual performance by Milwaukee Ballet's so-called second company, MBII, at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, has become a much-anticipated event. This year's program opens with Chopiniana, the legendary one-act "pure ballet x9...
Jan 13, 2015 9:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
NomadicLIMBS
NomadicLIMBS confirms its status as a new Milwaukee contemporary dance company with
Jul 21, 2013 11:33 PM John Schneider Classical Music
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable "Spring Series" last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine
Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary...
Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM John Schneider Classical Music
NomadicLIMBS: Milwaukee's New Summer Dance Collective
Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include...
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music