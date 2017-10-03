RSS

Isabelle Kralj

Photo credit: Theatre Gigante

Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Theater

the way things go.jpg.jpe

Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more

Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

thewaythingsgo.jpg.jpe

In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Theater

theatregigante.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Theater

ae_theatregigante.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more

Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Theater

theatrereview_theatregigante_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

aegateway_theatregigante_courtesyoftheatregigante.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

theater.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Theater

My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more

Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante’s Midsummer in Midwinter, is a well-crafted and -executed new take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream told through dialogue, music and dance. Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson wrote the script, draw... more

May 14, 2014 4:42 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more

May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante opened its 26th season with A Little Business at the Big Top and The Scottish…Play, two short plays developed by graduates of Paris’ Ecole Jacques Lecoq school of physical theater. Taken together, the works more

Nov 20, 2013 1:05 PM Theater

theatrereview_theatregigante.jpg.jpe

This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more

May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Theater

a_e.jpg.jpe

"When you want to know what grief means, remember me," Electra tells the Chorus of Female Slaves in The Oresteia, the 2,500-year-old dramatization by the Greek playwright Aeschylus of King Agamemnon's bloody more

May 6, 2013 4:46 PM A&E Feature

theater.jpg.jpe

The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more

Feb 13, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more

Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Theater

ae.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM A&E Feature

  There's a ladder in the background and a pile of simple wooden chairs on one edge of the thrust. Mark Anderson is dust mopping the floor of the stage at the Studio 508 Theatre in Kenilworth. The show's about to begin. As brief as it is, the s.. more

May 15, 2012 3:32 AM Theater

Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

