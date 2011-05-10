Isadora And Nijinsky
A Casual Evening With Two Dance Legends
Theatre Gigante continued to show a playful sense of diversity in its programming this past weekend. The company has a delightful penchant for staging dazzling, little one-weekend shows that evaporate into memory almost as soon as they open. The.. more
May 10, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante Pays Tribute With 'Isadora and Nijinsky'
Acclaimed Milwaukee artist Schomer Lichtner was working on a set design for Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson when he passed away in 2006. The artist, known for his whimsical paintings of Holsteins and ballerinas, had worked on several piece... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Can Milwaukee Follow Paris as a Laboratory for the Arts?
Can Milwaukee stand beside the Paris of 100 years ago as a laboratory for the art of a new century? Since Milwaukeeans are not given to self-aggrandizement, the question will likely be met with pained laughter. But we are an exceptionally c... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
