Ishdarr

IshDARR

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM On Music

IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more

Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more

Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

oddcouple.jpg.jpe

Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more

Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Music Feature

chainsmokers.jpg.jpe

Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 4, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. The Chainsmokers American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. The ascent of The Chainsmoker,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:03 AM Summerfest Guide

pabstbrewery.jpg.jpe

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more

May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Around MKE

they_use.jpg.jpe

The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:59 PM On Music

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

essentialmilwaukeealbums_2.jpg.jpe

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_genesisrenji_b.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more

Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Music Feature

genesis.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM On Music

pray.jpg.jpe

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

ishdarr.jpg.jpe

You could count on one hand the number of Milwaukee rappers capable of clocking tens of thousands of streams within days of releasing any new track. One of them is IshDARR, the college-aged phenom who’s blurring the lines between classicist hip-ho.. more

Jun 6, 2016 7:43 PM On Music

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. KDS – "Know Bout Me"Jus.. more

Feb 25, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

k diver.jpg.jpe

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

cool tay.jpg.jpe

Cool Tay

A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM On Music 3 Comments

music_emaad.jpg.jpe

EMAAD is a 19-year-old rapper who runs in the same circle as IshDARR and the two have more than a little in common. Both are barely out of high school, both went a little caps-lock crazy with their stage names and both are quite talented and more .. more

Jul 15, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

onmusic_ishdarr.jpg.jpe

So far IshDARR has divided his time between soulful conscious rap and straight-up bangers, but there’s still plenty of territory for him to explore. For his latest track, “Sugar,” the 18-year-old Milwaukee rapper dips a toe into dance music. Pr.. more

Jul 6, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_milwaukeerappers.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

