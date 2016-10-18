RSS

Isla Fisher

jackreacher2.jpg.jpe

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, adapted from a prolific series of novels by Lee Child, is a sequel in which itinerant, retired military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is arrested for murdering a trooper who was once under his command. When othe... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:16 PM Film Clips

index.jpg.jpe

Nov 8, 2014 5:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more

May 27, 2013 11:53 PM Film Clips

blogimage10910.jpe

The Brewers hope to whip away memories of being swept at home by the Atlanta Braves earlier this week as they begin a fresh series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at Miller Park. more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES