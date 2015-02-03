Island
‘Romeo and Juliet’ in the Caribbean?
Based on Rosa Guy’s 1985 novel My Love, My Love, Once on This Island was turned into a musical by the successful Broadway team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical). And in the skilled hands of Skylight Music Theatre’s ve... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:25 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Class Relations at Heart of Charming 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre collaborates with SummerStage of Delafield for the charming musical Once on This Island. The production tells the story of a peasant woman and an aristocratic young man who fall in love on a distant island... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SummerStage opens ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
The Summer Stage of Delafield continues to look a little more impressive each summer. This summer's schedule is packed with quite a few shows. The latest runs this weekend only. A joint production between Summer Stage and the Waukesha Civic Theat.. more
Jul 28, 2012 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha Civic, SummerStage Join Forces on 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre is collaborating with SummerStage of Delafield on a production of Once on This Island, a one-act musical based on a novel by Rosa Guy. The show opens this weekend... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Diane Laurence
Perhaps this was inevitable, given the continued success of dating guides and, in the wake of Twilight, vampires: Wisconsin author Diana Laurence has written a guide for dating vampires, How to Catch and Keep a Vampire: A Step-By-Step Guide... more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Volcano Choir Debuts First Song, "Island, IS"
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collabor.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
