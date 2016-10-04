RSS

Ismael Ozanne

The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more

Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more

Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 1 Comments

Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more

May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Daily Dose

Apr 1, 2011 5:27 PM Daily Dose

Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Though he's better known as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' guitarist, Nick Zinner is also a dedicate I Hope You Are All Happy Now ,Music Feature more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

