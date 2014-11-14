Israel
Medical Clowning Seminar at the Jewish Community Center
Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more
Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Film Clips: Mar. 14
The Israeli secret service is justifiably known for its James Bond gadgets as well as its long reach. In the Oscar-nominated documentary The Gatekeepers, six former chiefs of Shin Bet are interviewed and discuss the frustrations of their jo... more
Mar 14, 2013 1:29 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
'Most Antagonistic' Toward Israel?
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more
Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM Joe Conason News Features
Veterans Denounce Neoconservative 'Swiftboating' of Chuck Hagel
If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more
Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Flat
Although the Israeli documentary The Flat explores the shadows cast by the Holocaust over survivors, perpetrators and their descendants, it’s also an essay with universal significance on memory... more
Oct 2, 2012 1:36 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Kiss My Ass': Fear and Loathing in the Romney Campaign
If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Footnote
Professor Eliezer Shkolnik sits mortified among his fellow academics, listening uncomfortably... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Arab Uprising: The Unfinished Revolutions of the New Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Can Obama Muzzle the Dogs of War?
When President Obama disparaged "loose talk about war" against the theocratic regime in Tehran... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cephas & Wiggins
Cephas & Wiggins are among the most respected contemporary exponents of traditi Richmond Blues ,CD Reviews more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Golda's Balcony
%uFFFD%uFFFD Shalom and salam: words so similar in sound and identical in meaning. In Gold Golda's Balcony ,Film more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nas
Given Nas’ inability to explain on his previous album exactly why hip-hop was dead, Nigger ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Bang Fireworks
Summerfestkicks off its two-week tonight with a bang—literally. The Big Gig will light upthe sky tonight with its annual Big Bang Fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. (so ifyou’re commuting, avoid the lakefront accordingly.) more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation
Using the lightning rod of religious iconography, UWM’s Union Art Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation,” attempts to draw a through-line amo,Today in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fishboy
With their feel-good, puppies-and-kittens-for-everybody mentality, the fast-rising, exper Albatross: How We Failed To Save The Lone Star State With The Power Of Rock And Roll ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee