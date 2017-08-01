RSS

Issue of the Week

trump.jpg.jpe

With the offhanded whim of a couple tweets, President Donald Trump hastily announced putting a hateful and discriminatory policy in place at the largest employer in our country. Tr,Expresso more

Aug 1, 2017 4:45 PM Expresso 4 Comments

gavel.jpg.jpe

Senator Jon Erpenbach explains that the process of clean elections and the value of the right to vote in Wisconsin are bigger than any politician and bigger than any political party. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:59 PM Expresso 8 Comments

immigrationprotestmke1.jpg.jpe

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

140110_marijuana_ap_605.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Expresso 1 Comments

weareallimmigrants.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Expresso 2 Comments

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Expresso 8 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more

Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

jamescomey.jpg.jpe

As we look ahead to 2017, we see glimmers of hope. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:14 PM Expresso 12 Comments

chisholm_da.jpg.jpe

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Expresso 5 Comments

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more

Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso 5 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

trumppence.jpg.jpe

“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more

Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 10 Comments

clarke.jpg.jpe

We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Expresso 12 Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Expresso 9 Comments

_79902271_79902270.jpg.jpe

This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more

Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM News Features 15 Comments

120718_paul_ryan_westcott.jpg.jpe

With his endorsement, House Speaker Paul Ryan can no longer separate himself from Donald Trump and his dubious positions and policies. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:26 PM News Features 7 Comments

140110_marijuana_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Although the City of Milwaukee seems to be moving toward a more permissive view of personal marijuana use, state law hasn’t changed. more

May 10, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 10 Comments

