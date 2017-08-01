Issue of the Week
Trump's Attack on Transgender Americans
With the offhanded whim of a couple tweets, President Donald Trump hastily announced putting a hateful and discriminatory policy in place at the largest employer in our country. Tr,Expresso more
Aug 1, 2017 4:45 PM Mark Pocan Expresso 4 Comments
Violating Privacy in Search of Fraud is Misplaced Justice
Senator Jon Erpenbach explains that the process of clean elections and the value of the right to vote in Wisconsin are bigger than any politician and bigger than any political party. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:59 PM Jon Erpenbach Expresso 8 Comments
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Let’s Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Sheriff David Clarke’s Getting What He Wants—Attention
Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Why Paul Ryan is Rushing to Repeal Obamacare
Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
The Shepherd's Thoughts for 2017
As we look ahead to 2017, we see glimmers of hope. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 12 Comments
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
GOP Invites More Corruption into the State
The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Walker and Abele’s New $17 Million Pension Mess
“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more
Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity
“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more
Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Just Who is Sheriff Clarke Serving?
We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
It Is Time to Step Up and Do Something
This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more
Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
Poor Paul Ryan
With his endorsement, House Speaker Paul Ryan can no longer separate himself from Donald Trump and his dubious positions and policies. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Crafting a Sane Marijuana Policy
Although the City of Milwaukee seems to be moving toward a more permissive view of personal marijuana use, state law hasn’t changed. more
May 10, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments