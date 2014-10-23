RSS

It&Rsquo;S Your Mother

Get ready to hear girlish squeals at Miller Park next summer the likes of which haven't been heard since JJ Hardy used to play for the Brewers. The impossibly successful British boy band One Direction will headline the stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 25 .. more

Oct 23, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Sufficeit to say, there are some things that will never happen. The previouspresidential administration will likely never be called to answer directly forany of the decisions they had made with respect to foreign policy. Lies weretold. Lives w.. more

Oct 3, 2014 8:18 AM Theater

The watchwordof Wisconsin’s statewide arts service, advocacy, and development organization,Arts Wisconsin, is "growing Wisconsin creatively since 1992." Andevidently Arts Wisconsin has grasped the need for effective arts ad.. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:46 AM Visual Arts

TheCedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 duringtheir annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosaspecials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packerstouchdow.. more

Sep 15, 2014 2:13 PM Around MKE

TheatreUnchained moves into the summer withCharles Busch’s Psycho Beach Party. The 1960’s beach movie parodywas originally given the title Gidget Goes Psychotic , but thetitle was changed due to obvious concerns over copyright. That original t.. more

Jul 5, 2014 6:48 AM Theater

With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the.. more

Jun 17, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

Here in southeastern Wisconsin, it's sometimes difficult to grasp the enormity of the changes the proposed iron mine in northern Wisconsin will create. On Saturday, a great documentary called Fault Lines will explore the impact of the $1.5 billion.. more

Jun 13, 2014 3:22 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

blogimage10428.jpe

The mothers dote on, criticize, patronize and, of course, know better than their adult daughters. The daughters in turn vent their frustration and anger on topics like the onset of old age, dealing with Thanksgiving holidays and planning a ... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

