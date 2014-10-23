It&Rsquo;S Your Mother
One Direction to Headline Miller Park Next August
Get ready to hear girlish squeals at Miller Park next summer the likes of which haven't been heard since JJ Hardy used to play for the Brewers. The impossibly successful British boy band One Direction will headline the stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 25 .. more
Oct 23, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mary Poppins at the Palace Theater
There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
George Bush Tried Before World Court In Fictional Account Onstage with Next Act
Sufficeit to say, there are some things that will never happen. The previouspresidential administration will likely never be called to answer directly forany of the decisions they had made with respect to foreign policy. Lies weretold. Lives w.. more
Oct 3, 2014 8:18 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Arts Wisconsin Inviting Applicants!
The watchwordof Wisconsin’s statewide arts service, advocacy, and development organization,Arts Wisconsin, is "growing Wisconsin creatively since 1992." Andevidently Arts Wisconsin has grasped the need for effective arts ad.. more
Oct 1, 2014 1:46 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
TheCedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 duringtheir annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosaspecials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packerstouchdow.. more
Sep 15, 2014 2:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Psycho Beach Just South of Downtown
TheatreUnchained moves into the summer withCharles Busch’s Psycho Beach Party. The 1960’s beach movie parodywas originally given the title Gidget Goes Psychotic , but thetitle was changed due to obvious concerns over copyright. That original t.. more
Jul 5, 2014 6:48 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Turner Hall Will Screen the Cult Trailer Park Boys Film "Countdown to Liquor Day" in July
With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the.. more
Jun 17, 2014 1:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Northern Wisconsin Iron Mine Documentary Will Air Saturday
Here in southeastern Wisconsin, it's sometimes difficult to grasp the enormity of the changes the proposed iron mine in northern Wisconsin will create. On Saturday, a great documentary called Fault Lines will explore the impact of the $1.5 billion.. more
Jun 13, 2014 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters more
Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boulevard Theatre’s ‘It’s Your Mother’ Lets Daughters Vent
The mothers dote on, criticize, patronize and, of course, know better than their adult daughters. The daughters in turn vent their frustration and anger on topics like the onset of old age, dealing with Thanksgiving holidays and planning a ... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee