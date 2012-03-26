Italian Cinema
West of Italy
<p> The western was already slipping from the commanding heights it held over the world's imagination when <em>A Fistful of Dollars </em>startled moviegoers with a new vision of the Old West. The 1964 film by Sergio Leone stripped away the Norma.. more
Mar 26, 2012 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Great Forgotten Italian Films
<p> A prolific director from the 1940s through the '70s, Alberto Lattuada collaborated with Fellini and swam with the major currents of Italian cinema, yet was little known outside his own country. A pair of recently released film in handsome DVD.. more
Jan 30, 2012 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lil’ Rev’s Ukulele Club
Nationally, Rev is a presence on thegrowing circuit of ukulele clubs and festivals after Drop Baby Drop ,Local Music more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact—dinosaurs could swim. With almost the entire planet submerged in water, of course, they didn’t have much of a choice. The prehistoric creatures that lived more
Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cinecita: Milwaukee Italian Film Festival
Even before the advent of the Milwaukee International Film Festival, the Cream City was home to a variety of smaller, specific-focus events such as the Latin American Film Festival and the French Film Festival. Last year saw the addition of a ne.. more
Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Queensryche
Queensryche were never the most popular of the1980s hair-metal bands, but they emerged fr Operation:Mindcrime ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee