Movies ‘Like Crazy’ at Italian Film Festival
Right on its heels is the Italian Film Festival: April 28-30 in the UWM Union Cinema. more
Apr 18, 2017 4:01 PM John Jahn Film Reviews
Festa Italiana Celebrates 40 Years
From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more
Apr 12, 2017 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rapping with Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen
Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen discuss their new album and forthcoming concert at the Italian Community Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:00 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Taste of Italy at the ICC
The 20thannual Italian Community Center Taste of Italy will be held Sunday, April 19.The event allows attendees to sample over 40 types of Italian food andbeverages and serves as the main fundraiser for the non-profit ICC. The eventwill run fr.. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:59 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Warm Welcome at Cafe La Scala
On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more
May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Miller Park's Menu Goes High End
Two words are almost guaranteed to make Miller Park Executive Chef John DiMartini cringe: fast food. Since taking over the park’s kitchens, he’s pushed back against the perception that stadium food has to be junk food by more
Apr 3, 2014 5:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Rock the Haus
Big-box retailers have been stomping out mom-and-pop stores everywhere, but Milwaukee's Rockhaus is bucking the trend by finding a niche selling and servicing musical instruments. Not that Rockhaus' owner truly was looking to create a niche... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
Solomon Juneau, Milwaukee’s Founding Father
Solomon Juneau, Milwaukee’s first mayor, scores pretty high as far as founding fathers go. Born in 1793 in Repentigny, Quebec Province, Canada, a small farming community near Montreal, Juneau signed up as a voyageur at the age of 15 or 16. ... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE