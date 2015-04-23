RSS
Italian Film Festival
Milwaukee’s ninth annual Italian Film Festival presents a varied lineup of contemporary movies like 'Song ’e Napule' and 'Quiet Bliss (In Grazia di Dio).' more
Apr 23, 2015 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Cargo of Hope?
Spectacular images of the Berlin Wall being hammered into bits for souvenirs were seen across the world, but the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe resulted in many other memorable visuals. In Italy, some of the most more
Apr 22, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Festival Showcases Italian Cinema
In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
