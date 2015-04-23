RSS

Italian Film Festival

filmclips_quietbliss.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s ninth annual Italian Film Festival presents a varied lineup of contemporary movies like 'Song ’e Napule' and 'Quiet Bliss (In Grazia di Dio).' more

Apr 23, 2015 2:40 PM Film Clips

film.jpg.jpe

Spectacular images of the Berlin Wall being hammered into bits for souvenirs were seen across the world, but the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe resulted in many other memorable visuals. In Italy, some of the most more

Apr 22, 2013 5:33 PM Film Reviews

blogimage18533.jpe

In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES