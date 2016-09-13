Italian Food
Dining and Drinking at Elm Grove’s Wall Street
Tucked away near Sunset Playhouse in a European-style shopping center built around a courtyard, Wall Street Drink Exchange (890 Elm Grove Road) is a hidden gem in the city’s western suburbs. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:08 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Meet the Chef: Centro Café
ExecutiveChef: Crosby HassWhatinspired you to become a chef?I grew up working in restaurants and my dad was a chef. Ireally enjoy being creative and this is definitely a job with that kind offreedom. I also have to give lots of credit to .. more
Apr 18, 2016 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Mia Famiglia Closed, New Restaurant Coming
Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more
Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
New Vitality at VIA Downer
The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more
Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Barbiere's offers a classic menu and great pizza
Given its retro exterior and old-fashioned menu, one could surmise that Barbiere’s Italian Inn hasn’t changed much since moving to its current location in 1973. Dimly lit, modestly sized and completely carpeted, Barbiere’s interior looks an... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:56 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Another Reason to Visit Kohler
Anchored by golf courses, the American Club resort and the Shops at Woodlake, Kohler has been an elegant vacation destination for decades. The Woodlake shops include a fine Italian restaurant, Cucina more
May 14, 2013 6:04 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Sheena Luckett-Dodd’s Boutique Revolution
Tucked away off MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from what might be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubator... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments