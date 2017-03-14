RSS

Italian

twentydaysofturin.jpg.jpe

The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM Books

festaitalianamain.jpg.jpe

Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more

Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Around MKE

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Tucked away in a residential pocket of Riverwest, Dino’s (808 E. Chambers St.) has undergone plenty of changes since it first opened as a neighborhood tavern in 1968 more

Oct 1, 2014 2:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

guys.jpg.jpe

TheSunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls thiscoming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard.Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.Fromthe announcement: “ Pleaseshow up .. more

Jul 26, 2014 9:14 PM Theater

goblin.jpg.jpe

An instrumental Italian progressive-rock band with a cumbersome history and a cult following, Goblin built its vast reputation largely by composing scores for iconic horror films in the 1970s. Yet longtime keyboardist Maurizio Guarini prefe... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:32 AM Music Feature

dining out.jpg.jpe

Michael Feker opened his first Il Mito in Walker’s Point 16 years ago. It enjoyed modest success with a cuisine described as California-Mediterranean. His next location, open in Wauwatosa since 2007, proved more

Mar 19, 2013 11:17 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19525.jpe

Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18848.jpe

Riverwest's Centro Café (808 E. Center St.) opened its doors in mid-2009 and quickly became a popular spot for casual Italian fare—so popular, in fact, that the small restaurant was overflowing with customers. An expansion allowed Centro more

May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage15163.jpe

When Mimma Megna opened her café on Brady Street in 1989, the area was vastly different from today's scene of cute boutiques, wine bars and martini lounges. Far from being a coincidence, Mimma's Café helped to usher in the neighborhood's re... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Quentin Tarantino is a fan of Fernando Di Leo and it's easy to see why on the new DVD set, “Fernando Di Leo: Crime Collection.” The Italian director had a wonderful way with choreographing elaborate criminal encounters involving multiple par.. more

May 1, 2011 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more

Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Theater

blogimage12955.jpe

Saturday afternoon, on Long Island: Frank is watching college football at his sister's house and starts noticing the “crawl” of other scores. Wisconsin has 59 points against Indiana… 62… 69… 76… and, finally, it's 8 more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more

Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Theater

blogimage10623.jpe

Walls of concrete block painted in a gold tone don’t make for an overly impressive exterior, but a large awning that marks the entrance to Casa Di Giorgio hints at the promise waiting inside. Indeed, the interior is another matter altogethe... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage4797.jpe

Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM On Music

Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more

Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

In the aftermath of Dr. GeorgeTiller’s murder in Kansas, allegedly by abortion oppo Journal Sentinel ,News Features more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

124096840149f7acd1cf562.jpg.jpe

A two-blockstretch of Old World Third Street between State and Juneau is crowdedwith restaurants and places to buy food. Here you will find Mad,Dining Out more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6284.jpe

Milwaukee’s cuisine is an edible storybook telling a tale of ourstate’s th,Eat/Drink more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2921.jpe

With the possiblepossibleexception of Modest Mouse's own Lonesome Crowded West, I don't think I've ever heard an album that sounds more like Modest Mouse's This is a Long Drive For Someone to Think About than Cymbals Eat Guitars' self-released d.. more

Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES