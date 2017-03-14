Italian
The Twenty Days of Turin (Liveright), by Giorgio De Maria
The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more
Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dino’s Revives Italian Family Tradition in Riverwest
Tucked away in a residential pocket of Riverwest, Dino’s (808 E. Chambers St.) has undergone plenty of changes since it first opened as a neighborhood tavern in 1968 more
Oct 1, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 4 Comments
Luck Be A Lady At Auditions
TheSunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls thiscoming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard.Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.Fromthe announcement: “ Pleaseshow up .. more
Jul 26, 2014 9:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Italian Horror Maestros Goblin Land in America, Belatedly
An instrumental Italian progressive-rock band with a cumbersome history and a cult following, Goblin built its vast reputation largely by composing scores for iconic horror films in the 1970s. Yet longtime keyboardist Maurizio Guarini prefe... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:32 AM Michael Popke Music Feature
Il Mito Goes East
Michael Feker opened his first Il Mito in Walker’s Point 16 years ago. It enjoyed modest success with a cuisine described as California-Mediterranean. His next location, open in Wauwatosa since 2007, proved more
Mar 19, 2013 11:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Zarletti Among Milwaukee's Best
Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Centro Café: A Riverwest Gem
Riverwest's Centro Café (808 E. Center St.) opened its doors in mid-2009 and quickly became a popular spot for casual Italian fare—so popular, in fact, that the small restaurant was overflowing with customers. An expansion allowed Centro more
May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fine Italian Dining at Mimma's Café
When Mimma Megna opened her café on Brady Street in 1989, the area was vastly different from today's scene of cute boutiques, wine bars and martini lounges. Far from being a coincidence, Mimma's Café helped to usher in the neighborhood's re... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Italian Crime Spree
Quentin Tarantino is a fan of Fernando Di Leo and it's easy to see why on the new DVD set, “Fernando Di Leo: Crime Collection.” The Italian director had a wonderful way with choreographing elaborate criminal encounters involving multiple par.. more
May 1, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ice Fishing Onstage In Elm Grove
There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more
Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Piling Up Our Points About Sportsmanship
Saturday afternoon, on Long Island: Frank is watching college football at his sister's house and starts noticing the “crawl” of other scores. Wisconsin has 59 points against Indiana… 62… 69… 76… and, finally, it's 8 more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
World War II Drama In Racine
Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more
Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Casa Di Giorgio: Impressive Italian in Franklin
Walls of concrete block painted in a gold tone don’t make for an overly impressive exterior, but a large awning that marks the entrance to Casa Di Giorgio hints at the promise waiting inside. Indeed, the interior is another matter altogethe... more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Pazz and Jop 2009: Indie-Rock Hegemony and "Music Racism"
Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Racing Sausage Carnage
Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more
Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Questions Surround Pro-Life Organization’s Rhetoric
In the aftermath of Dr. GeorgeTiller’s murder in Kansas, allegedly by abortion oppo Journal Sentinel ,News Features more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Italian By Any Name
A two-blockstretch of Old World Third Street between State and Juneau is crowdedwith restaurants and places to buy food. Here you will find Mad,Dining Out more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Food Crawl
Milwaukee’s cuisine is an edible storybook telling a tale of ourstate’s th,Eat/Drink more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Cymbals Eat Guitars Get It
With the possiblepossibleexception of Modest Mouse's own Lonesome Crowded West, I don't think I've ever heard an album that sounds more like Modest Mouse's This is a Long Drive For Someone to Think About than Cymbals Eat Guitars' self-released d.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music