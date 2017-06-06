RSS

Italy

Italy in the 1950s and ’60s conjures up a host of sunny La Dolce Vita impressions. Vintage Italia is meant to capitalize on postwar Italian nostalgia. Most of the 11 tracks were recorded during the period and vary between lushly orchestrate... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:29 PM Album Reviews

The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM Books

In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM Books

Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more

Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Around MKE

Spectacular images of the Berlin Wall being hammered into bits for souvenirs were seen across the world, but the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe resulted in many other memorable visuals. In Italy, some of the most more

Apr 22, 2013 5:33 PM Film Reviews

A trip back to one’s ancestral homeland should be a grand adventure, but that’s not at all how Maddalena Piccinelli sees it in Christopher Castellani’s new novel All This Talk of Love. It’s been 50 years since Maddalena and her husband set ... more

Feb 28, 2013 3:06 PM Books

Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Saturday afternoon, on Long Island: Frank is watching college football at his sister's house and starts noticing the “crawl” of other scores. Wisconsin has 59 points against Indiana… 62… 69… 76… and, finally, it's 8 more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Books

