Italy
Various Artists: Vintage Italia (Putumayo World Music)
Italy in the 1950s and ’60s conjures up a host of sunny La Dolce Vita impressions. Vintage Italia is meant to capitalize on postwar Italian nostalgia. Most of the 11 tracks were recorded during the period and vary between lushly orchestrate... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Twenty Days of Turin (Liveright), by Giorgio De Maria
The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France (University of Illinois Press) By Emanuele Sica
In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more
Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cargo of Hope?
Spectacular images of the Berlin Wall being hammered into bits for souvenirs were seen across the world, but the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe resulted in many other memorable visuals. In Italy, some of the most more
Apr 22, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Italian Family Reunion
A trip back to one’s ancestral homeland should be a grand adventure, but that’s not at all how Maddalena Piccinelli sees it in Christopher Castellani’s new novel All This Talk of Love. It’s been 50 years since Maddalena and her husband set ... more
Feb 28, 2013 3:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana Turns 35
Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Early Music Now Visits 14th-Century Italy
Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Piling Up Our Points About Sportsmanship
Saturday afternoon, on Long Island: Frank is watching college football at his sister's house and starts noticing the “crawl” of other scores. Wisconsin has 59 points against Indiana… 62… 69… 76… and, finally, it's 8 more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Turning Back the Clock: Hot Wars and Media Populism
Umberto Eco is mainly known in America as the engaging, intell Foucault’s Pendulum ,Books more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books