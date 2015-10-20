RSS

theatrereview_itopia_a_(bynealeasterling).jpg.jpe

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Theater

itopia.jpg.jpe

iTopia kid

Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more

Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

itopia logo.jpg.jpe

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more

Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

12832996814c7d9961970c7.jpg.jpe

With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought the band the... more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11971.jpe

The Marshall Building, located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, represents one of the city’s greatest concentrations of art offerings. On Sept. 10, from 6-9 p.m., more than 25 venues—spread throughout the Marshall Building’s six more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

