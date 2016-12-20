Itzhak Perlman
Secrets of a Successful Season
A recent news release by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that its 2015-2016 season was “one of its most successful on record,” surpassing “both sales and attendance records from the 2014-15 season.” Off the Cuff asked... more
Dec 20, 2016 2:14 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO’s Rhapsody and Lincoln
There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more
Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Happy Birthday, John Williams
John Williams has done as much as anyone to define the sound of movies since the '70s, often through his long-running association with Steven Spielberg. Cineastes should seek the original soundtrack albums, but casual fans wanting a clutch of his .. more
Mar 2, 2012 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Florida Man’s ‘Kitty’ Porn
Keith Griffin, 48, was arrested in Martin County, Fla., in August for possessing child pornography on his computer. He tried to talk detectives out of the arrest by claiming that his cat often walked on ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE