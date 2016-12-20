RSS

Itzhak Perlman

offthecuff_markniehaus_bytimevans.jpg.jpe

A recent news release by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that its 2015-2016 season was “one of its most successful on record,” surpassing “both sales and attendance records from the 2014-15 season.” Off the Cuff asked... more

Dec 20, 2016 2:14 PM Off the Cuff

inreview_mso-yanivdinur.jpg.jpe

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_itzhak_bylisamariemazzucco.jpg.jpe

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more

Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Classical Music

John Williams has done as much as anyone to define the sound of movies since the '70s, often through his long-running association with Steven Spielberg. Cineastes should seek the original soundtrack albums, but casual fans wanting a clutch of his .. more

Mar 2, 2012 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Keith Griffin, 48, was arrested in Martin County, Fla., in August for possessing child pornography on his computer. He tried to talk detectives out of the arrest by claiming that his cat often walked on ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES