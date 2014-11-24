RSS

J Dilla

onmusic_dahm_and_mashio.jpg.jpe

There’s an expression popular in certain hip-hop circles that speaks volumes: “spittershit.” It’s a term that can be applied to any lyrics-first hip-hop, especially ’90sinspired hip-hop, and for many rap purists it describes a perfect ideal. .. more

Nov 24, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

matt gorski dilla donuts.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.If you’ve been paying attention at all to Milwaukee music for the las,Music Feature more

Apr 4, 2014 3:34 PM Music Feature

blogimage7319.jpe

A six-piece band of local musicians honored the late hip-hop producer J Dilla Saturday night at the Stonefly Brewery with a 40-minute electro-classical tribute set as part of the Unlooped music series. For those who weren't able to attend (includ.. more

Sep 19, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage7267.jpe

Last year two local electronic music enthusiasts, Tarik Moody of Radio Milwaukee and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG) of WMSE, created one of the city's most ambitious music series: Unlooped, a monthly event that paired electronic artists with unlike.. more

Sep 8, 2011 5:44 PM On Music

blogimage10981.jpe

Modern Japanese music isn’t known for being understated, especially since the exports from that country that tend to attract the most attention in America play over-sugared pop or combustible noise-rock. Japan’s instrumental post-rock more

May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7319.jpe

The first MTV host to find big-screen stardom, Pauly Shore was ubiquitous throughout the early and mid-’90s, lending variations of his stoned and aloof Generation X slacker persona to the movies Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now, Jury... more

Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7267.jpe

Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues its surprisingly worldly 2009 schedule tonight with a performance from Brother, a New York Celtic jam-rock trio that finds as much inspiration in bands like U2 and... more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES