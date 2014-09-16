JÓNsi Of Sigur RÓS
Heart of the Midwest
Essayist John Hildebrand opens his new book, TheHeart of Things: A Midwestern Almanac , by addressing the region’s depiction inmovies. In Hollywood, “the Midwest is the place we’re forever leaving—for bigcities or the coast or more open spaces .. more
Sep 16, 2014 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jónsi of Sigur Rós
With the Icelandic post-rock ensemble Sigur Rós on indefinite hiatus, the band's singer and guitarist Jón Þór Birgissonknown simply as Jónsioffered his debut album as a solo artist this month, Go , a f more
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee