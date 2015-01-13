RSS

J. Cole

For his upcoming Album About Nothing, Wale took some advice from his friend J. Cole. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:03 PM Music Feature

On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more

Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Rapper Wale has never made a secret of his desire to have each of his albums outsell the last. He titled his second album Ambition after all. On his latest album, The more

Oct 8, 2013 12:07 AM Music Feature

After a run of acclaimed mixtapes and a red-carpet rollout from mentor Jay-Z on the Blueprint 3 track “A Star is Born,” New York rapper J. Cole released his... more

Oct 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This winter, Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody set off a spirited round of discussion and debate about why Milwaukee doesn't host more touring hip-hop acts. His comments came during a particular drought for local rap shows. Nine months later, however,.. more

Sep 30, 2010 4:49 PM On Music

Sep 21, 2010 5:41 PM On Music

  I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And let’s just hold on acotton-focking-picking minute here, s,Art for Art's Sake more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more

Mar 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

