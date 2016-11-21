RSS

J. Geils Band

The former J. Geils Band singer’s new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

 Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more

Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

