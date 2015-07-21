J. Lindemann
Escape into ‘WIS-CON-SIN’
The Portrait Society Gallery’s “WIS-CON-SIN” exhibit spans three centuries of work by Wisconsin photographers J. Shimon, J. Lindemann, Eugene Von Bruenchenhein and Charles Van Schaick. more
Jul 21, 2015 8:06 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Shimon And Lindemann’s Knowing Exhibit at Kohler Arts
There is more to Wisconsin than beer, sausages, dairy and farmland, but all too often we fail to transcend the easy stereotypes. Thankfully, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s latest exhibition works to do just that more
Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Erin Heffernan Visual Arts
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts