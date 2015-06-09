RSS
J. Shimon And J. Lindemann
Portrait Society Gallery Picks Portraits of Society in ‘Wis-Con-Sin’
For “Wis-Con-Sin: Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, J. Shimon & J. Lindemann, Charles Van Schaick,” the Portrait Society Gallery has assembled approximately 75 photographs from four Wisconsin artists that date from the 1880s to the present. The ... more
Jun 9, 2015 8:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Reopening of Portrait Society Gallery Unfolds Beautifully
At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more
Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Bartender
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments
