J.B. Van Hollen
State Supreme Court Cracks Down on Whistleblowers
Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more
Jan 5, 2016
Privatizing the Attorney General’s Office
Wisconsin Attorney General-elect Brad Schimel is aligning his agenda with the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), which has created a secret alliance with corporations to fight President Obama’s regulatory agenda, including the... more
Dec 9, 2014
Marriage Equality...now what?
Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more
Nov 12, 2014
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law
Wisconsin voters don’tneed a photo ID to cast a ballot on Nov. 4, thanks to an emergency rulingby the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday.In a terse statement, the courtsaid that the law shouldn’t be implemented so close to an election, which is.. more
Oct 10, 2014
Wisconsin Wins in U.S. Supreme Court’s Historic Non-Decision on Same Sex Marriage
TheU.S.Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Ohto be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.Thegood news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking downWisconsin’s reprehensible con.. more
Oct 6, 2014
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more
Sep 10, 2014
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Jul 16, 2014
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more
Jun 19, 2014
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more
Jun 10, 2014
The Voter ID Decision Is Bigger Than You Think
Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more
May 7, 2014
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law Is Struck Down
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more
Apr 30, 2014
Breaking: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law Is Unconstitutional
Today, U.S. DistrictJudge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as oneof the most stringent of its kind. I’m just goingthrough the lengthy decision now, and I’ll have more details about Adelman’sargument in a bit.. more
Apr 29, 2014
The Backlash of Ignorance
It sure didn’t take very long for extremists to begin desperately trying to sidetrack the growing movement to finally taking intelligent steps to reduce America’s deadly epidemic of mass murders. more
Dec 23, 2012
Walker’s Collective Bargaining Law Struck Down
How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more
Sep 19, 2012
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012
The Party of Criminals
This may seem like a naïve question coming from someone who lived through Watergate, but when did... more
May 8, 2012
What's Bugging Bucher and Why Van Hollen Should Be Ashamed of Himself
At first I thought <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/news/146981515.html\" target=\"_blank\">former Republican DA Paul Bucher wrote his nonsensical letter</a> just to collect a paycheck from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, or perhaps from.. more
Apr 12, 2012
A State Divided
Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more
Mar 21, 2012