J.B. Van Hollen

newswhistleblower.jpg.jpe

Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM News Features 5 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Attorney General-elect Brad Schimel is aligning his agenda with the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), which has created a secret alliance with corporations to fight President Obama’s regulatory agenda, including the... more

Dec 9, 2014 10:40 PM Expresso 5 Comments

242925-gay-marriage.jpg.jpe

Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:17 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

news1_candidates.jpg.jpe

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

440px-supreme_court_us_2010.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters don’tneed a photo ID to cast a ballot on Nov. 4, thanks to an emergency rulingby the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday.In a terse statement, the courtsaid that the law shouldn’t be implemented so close to an election, which is.. more

Oct 10, 2014 12:44 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

TheU.S.Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Ohto be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.Thegood news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking downWisconsin’s reprehensible con.. more

Oct 6, 2014 2:52 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more

Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

equality.jpg.jpe

Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more

Jun 19, 2014 5:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

170538786.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more

Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Expresso 5 Comments

dsc_0205.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more

May 7, 2014 1:04 AM News Features

scott-walker-frown-cropped-proto-custom_282.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more

Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Expresso

images-2.jpg.jpe

Today, U.S. DistrictJudge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as oneof the most stringent of its kind. I’m just goingthrough the lengthy decision now, and I’ll have more details about Adelman’sargument in a bit.. more

Apr 29, 2014 7:13 PM Daily Dose

art17629widea.jpg.jpe

It sure didn’t take very long for extremists to begin desperately trying to sidetrack the growing movement to finally taking intelligent steps to reduce America’s deadly epidemic of mass murders. more

Dec 23, 2012 9:03 PM Taking Liberties

news1.jpg.jpe

How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more

Sep 19, 2012 12:58 AM News Features

blogimage19385.jpe

Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

blogimage18613.jpe

This may seem like a naïve question coming from someone who lived through Watergate, but when did... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

blogimage8146.jpe

At first I thought <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/news/146981515.html\" target=\"_blank\">former Republican DA Paul Bucher wrote his nonsensical letter</a> just to collect a paycheck from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, or perhaps from.. more

Apr 12, 2012 6:03 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18101.jpe

Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 24 Comments

