J.G. Ballard
Empire of Miracles
J.G.Ballard attracted avid readers with the publication of his first novel, TheDrowned World (1962), a story of global warming long before the topic was hot,but the general public knows him best for Empire of the Sun . Steven Spiel.. more
Jan 14, 2013 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Drowned World: Fiftieth Anniversary Edition (Liveright), by J.G. Ballard
“Soon it will be too hot” is a great opening line for a novel, especially one about global warming. As Martin Amis writes in his introduction for the anniversary edition of The Drowned World, prescience isn't everything, yet J.G. Ballard& more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Kingdom Come (Liveright), by J.G. Ballard
J.G. Ballard's final novel before his death in 2009 offers an almost apocalyptic picture of darkness festering in the shadows of suburbia and the emptiness of a society constructed only for consumption. A murder mystery and a bizarre shooti... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
John Irving’s Rich, Lyrical ‘Last Night in Twisted River’
In a June 2009 interviewwith Sam Tanenhaus, editor of TheNew York Times Book Review, nove The ,Books more
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Rebecca Schlei Books