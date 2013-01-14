RSS

 J.G.Ballard attracted avid readers with the publication of his first novel, TheDrowned World (1962), a story of global warming long before the topic was hot,but the general public knows him best for Empire of the Sun . Steven Spiel.. more

Jan 14, 2013 6:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

“Soon it will be too hot” is a great opening line for a novel, especially one about global warming. As Martin Amis writes in his introduction for the anniversary edition of The Drowned World, prescience isn't everything, yet J.G. Ballard& more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

J.G. Ballard's final novel before his death in 2009 offers an almost apocalyptic picture of darkness festering in the shadows of suburbia and the emptiness of a society constructed only for consumption. A murder mystery and a bizarre shooti... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

In a June 2009 interviewwith Sam Tanenhaus, editor of TheNew York Times Book Review, nove The ,Books more

Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

