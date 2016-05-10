RSS

J.K. Simmons

meddler.jpg.jpe

Susan Sarandon steals the show in writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s film, The Meddler. Sarandon stars as Marnie, a neurotic New Yorker transposed to Los Angeles in order to be close to her daughter, Lori (Rose Byrne). Only for Lori, mom has... more

May 10, 2016 3:15 PM Film Reviews

635694609748919211-kfp3-sq6009-s1-001-fin.jpg.jpe

Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_lastwordontheoscars.jpg.jpe

Todd Wawrychuk / Â©A.M.P.A.S.

I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more

Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_oscarpredictions.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Matt Lankes. An IFC Films Release.

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM Film Clips

blogimage11286.jpe

Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11213.jpe

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES