RSS

J.M. Barrie

curtains_peterpan_soulstice.jpg.jpe

Soulstice Theatre hosts a one-weekend-only celebration of J.M. Barrie’s beloved classic Peter Pan this weekend. The staged reading celebrates the 100th anniversary of the classic children’s story. The dramatic reading of the classic work will be f.. more

Jun 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_bysandyunderwood.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sandy Underwood

Milwaukee Repertory Theater stages Peter and the Starcatcher, the Rick Elice and Wayne Barker Broadway hit that explores how Peter Pan came to be. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:10 PM Theater

curtains_nightmaresandlullabies_sydonialucchesi.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more

Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

ae_mkereppeterpan_sandyunderwood.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sandy Underwood

Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM A&E Feature

theaterrev_nightmaresandlullabies_sydonialucchesi.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more

Apr 14, 2015 11:05 AM Theater

curtains_nightmaresandlullabies.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Kelly Coffey

Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more

Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11684.jpe

Only months after brothers Tony and Mike Beliveau formed Crash Kings in 2006, the Los Angeles alternative-rock trio caught the attention of hit-making songwriter Linda Perry, who set them up with Wolfmother/ Oasis producer Dave Sardy. more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11493.jpe

Portraits on postcards—palladium postcard portraits, to be specific—reunite the 20th and 21st centuries in “J. Shimon and J. Lindemann: The Real Photo Postcard Survey Project,” the latest exhibition at Portrait Society Gallery (207 more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11358.jpe

However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES