J.M. Barrie
Soulstice Reads 'Peter Pan' for All Ages
Soulstice Theatre hosts a one-weekend-only celebration of J.M. Barrie’s beloved classic Peter Pan this weekend. The staged reading celebrates the 100th anniversary of the classic children’s story. The dramatic reading of the classic work will be f.. more
Jun 4, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Profound Origins for Neverland
Milwaukee Repertory Theater stages Peter and the Starcatcher, the Rick Elice and Wayne Barker Broadway hit that explores how Peter Pan came to be. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:10 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dreams, Nightmares and Peter Pan
This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more
Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at the Milwaukee Rep
Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller A&E Feature
'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Seventh Helping of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crash Kings
Only months after brothers Tony and Mike Beliveau formed Crash Kings in 2006, the Los Angeles alternative-rock trio caught the attention of hit-making songwriter Linda Perry, who set them up with Wolfmother/ Oasis producer Dave Sardy. more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Portrait Society’s ‘Postcard Survey Project’
Portraits on postcards—palladium postcard portraits, to be specific—reunite the 20th and 21st centuries in “J. Shimon and J. Lindemann: The Real Photo Postcard Survey Project,” the latest exhibition at Portrait Society Gallery (207 more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee