The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
In The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final installment of the three-part film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, the dragon Smaug abandons his cave of treasures to unleash his wrath upon the hapless inhabitants of Lake-... more
Dec 17, 2014 11:40 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Dec. 12
“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling’s more
Dec 11, 2013 1:15 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Wizards Like Ralph
<p> Watching the 35th anniversary edition of Ralph Bakshi's <em>Wizards</em> on Blu-ray is like peering into a time capsule of an era long gone. The animated feature was considered a technical achievement in 1977a mind blower (especially if you .. more
Apr 15, 2012 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
7915 KM
It’s one of the world’s most scenic races in the world: The Dakar Rally, an annual two-week, off-road endurance race from France to Senegal. It’s also one of the world’s most dangerous races, linked to over 45 deaths in the last 30 more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee