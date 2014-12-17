RSS

J.R.R. Tolkien

filmclip_thehobbit.jpg.jpe

In The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final installment of the three-part film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, the dragon Smaug abandons his cave of treasures to unleash his wrath upon the hapless inhabitants of Lake-... more

Dec 17, 2014 11:40 AM Film Clips

“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling’s more

Dec 11, 2013 1:15 AM Film Clips

<p> Watching the 35th anniversary edition of Ralph Bakshi's <em>Wizards</em> on Blu-ray is like peering into a time capsule of an era long gone. The animated feature was considered a technical achievement in 1977a mind blower (especially if you .. more

Apr 15, 2012 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8160.jpe

It’s one of the world’s most scenic races in the world: The Dakar Rally, an annual two-week, off-road endurance race from France to Senegal. It’s also one of the world’s most dangerous races, linked to over 45 deaths in the last 30 more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES