RSS

J.T. Backes

thesecretgarden.jpg.jpe

Soulstice Theatre brings a simple melodic dream to the stage with a musical theater adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden. The show runs through June 25. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:03 PM Theater

img_4791.jpg.jpe

Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more

Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12662465_1763234623896083_4641383394251144618_n.jpg.jpe

New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of .. more

Mar 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Theater

The solar-powered Satellite Crepes cart can be spotted orbiting around the city of Milwaukee, stopping at lunch, dinner and bar time to serve the hungry hordes on the campuses of local universities, at community gatherings and outside crowd... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES