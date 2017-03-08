RSS

Jabari Parker

giannisvsraptors.jpg.jpe

When you look at the recipe for success in the NBA it comes down to three things, and those three things haven’t been consistent in the now 29-33 Milwaukee Bucks this season. more

Mar 8, 2017 3:00 PM Milwaukee Bucks

giannisallstardunk.jpg.jpe

With Khris Middleton back, Jabari Parker out and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming off of a stellar All-Star Weekend, what is the future of the Bucks' season? more

Feb 22, 2017 3:40 PM Milwaukee Bucks

parkerknee.jpg.jpe

The loss of young cornerstone Jabari Parker due to knee injury has severely diminished the Milwaukee Bucks’ chance to make the NBA playoffs for yet another year. more

Feb 14, 2017 4:16 PM Milwaukee Bucks

khrismiddletonmain.jpg.jpe

A week before the season even began, the Bucks suffered heartbreaking news that their sharpshooter and leading scorer from last season at 18.2 points per game would be sidelined for at least six months due to a torn hamstring. It looks like... more

Jan 30, 2017 11:15 AM Milwaukee Bucks

milwaukeebucksteam.jpg.jpe

As the Bucks gear up for the second half of the season, it’s time to hand out the midseason report card. more

Jan 20, 2017 5:04 PM Milwaukee Bucks

brogdonjpg.jpg.jpe

While all of this year's attention is on the Greek Greak, Malcolm Brogdon is quietly in the running for the NBA's rookie of the year. more

Jan 13, 2017 4:41 PM Milwaukee Bucks

The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more

Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Milwaukee Bucks

giannis.jpg.jpe

Basketball writer and Milwaukee Bucks fanatic Jesse Hardacre breaks down how he sees the team's 2016-2017 season going. more

Oct 25, 2016 9:11 AM Milwaukee Bucks

blacklives.jpg.jpe

I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

bucks.jpg.jpe

The Fairly Detached Observers—Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek— discuss the problems and possibilities regarding the so-far disappointing season of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. more

Feb 9, 2016 1:46 PM A&E Feature

parker.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks have stumbled out of the gate in the 2015-16 NBA season, sitting at 4-5 after 9 games, with the four wins coming against mediocre competition. It's clear that this team is not qui,Sports more

Nov 13, 2015 2:30 PM Milwaukee Bucks

sobelmans.jpg.jpe

Photo by Tim Cigelski, Flickr CCThe Bucks have started their season, and are finally up tofull strength now that Jabari Parker is playing again. The Bucks know the BMO Harris Bradley Center isless than loved by fans—I mean, the team pretty much .. more

Nov 6, 2015 3:31 PM Brew City Booze

bucksbandwagon.jpg.jpe

Get ready for the Milwaukee Bucks bandwagon to overflow during the 2015-2016 season. This is the best Milwaukee Bucks team since Ray Allen, Glen Robinson, and Sam Cassell wore the purple and green. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:44 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

bango.jpg.jpe

V'Ron

On Wednesday, the NBA released the Milwaukee Bucks 2015-2016 schedule.  For all intents and purposes, the 2015-2016 season promises the most excitement for Milwaukee Bucks fans in over a decade.  If you have avoided the "Own the Future" marketing .. more

Aug 13, 2015 9:31 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

greg monroe bucks.jpg.jpe

Going into free agency yesterday, avid Milwaukee Bucks fans knew that the team's biggest weakness was at the center position. In year's past, team management has seen its coveted free agents go to bigger markets: New York, L.A, Chicago, etc.  So w.. more

Jul 2, 2015 3:15 PM Milwaukee Bucks

bango.jpg.jpe

Rob Hullum

Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more

Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

jabaridraft.jpg.jpe

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

twim_localh_facebook.jpg.jpe

Local H / via Facebook

This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

bucks.jpg.jpe

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

