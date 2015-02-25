Jack Black
Last Word on the Oscars
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
You're Damn Right Kramp and Adler Released a CD
Paying homage to the greatest Wisconsin soundbite of the year—a snarled, out-of-context snippet of casual profanity from Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin that played on constant loop during the election—FM 102.1 morning dudes Brian Kramp and Jon Adler .. more
Dec 13, 2012 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chasing the Birds
<em>The Big Year </em>packs together three of the funniest Hollywood stars in a mildly mirthful spoof of “competitive birding”a strange contest between avid birdwatchers for spotting the greatest number of the winged creatures in a one-year period.. more
Feb 3, 2012 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
JJ Grey & Mofro w/ Brandi Shearer
Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jay Flash
With Flash’s often affecting yelp of a voice pitchedsomewhere between a catharsis for the whole world and diffidence about his ownemotional needs, it’s largely a winning combination. Even among the alt rockand freak folk communities that,CD... more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
Meg Boren’s Circle of Empowerment
Boren permanently moved to Nicaragua in 2002 but periodically returns to Wisconsin to spre Shepherd Express ,Books more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Jack Black Takes a Nasty Fall
Jack Black got a little bit too into his Tenacious D act last night at the U.S. Cellular Arena, and while exposing his belly in service of comedy, the distracted actor took a nasty spill off the side of the stage. It wasn't one of those comical, C.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Be Kind Rewind
Audiences couldn’t muster much excitement for Michel Gondry’s latest film, Be Be Kind Rewind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Be Kind Rewind
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BEST COFFEEHOUSE
Alterra atthe Lake 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 223-4551 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments
Going Back to the School of Rock
Confession: I blew it. I didn’t bother seeing School of Rock when it came out in 2003 because the trailer looked silly and smarmy and I cynically decided that director Richard Linklater just wanted to make money in between artier projects and b.. more
Dec 26, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Peder Hedman Quartet
December 13, 2007 Peoplefrom outside Milwaukee who look down their noses at our lo The Complete On the Corner Sessions ,CD Reviews more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews 4 Comments