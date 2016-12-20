Jack Fennimore
Frozen Custard, Cheese Curds and Big Burgers at Gilles
Gilles Frozen Custard (7515 W. Bluemound Road) has been going strong since 1938, so you know they must be doing something right. Custard is the star of the show, but don’t forget about the cheddar cheese curds, delicious burgers with novel ... more
Dec 20, 2016 1:50 PM Jack Fennimore Short Order
'What’s Become of Me' (Steering 23 Publications), by Scott Christopher Beebe
Dec 20, 2016 12:45 AM Jack Fennimore Books
Sunset Playhouse’s ‘Christmas Pageant’ is a Swig of Holiday Cheer
What do you get when you take a dash of A Christmas Story, a pinch of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and a swig of holiday cheer? You get Sunset Playhouse’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:56 PM Jack Fennimore Theater
Nine Spooky Halloween Events in Milwaukee
There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more
Oct 19, 2016 3:47 PM Jack Fennimore Around MKE
The Watchman’s Charity Toy Drive
The Watchman is one of Milwaukee’s most eccentric figures, a comic-book fan who dons a superhero costume and patrols Riverwest to keep neighbors safe. But his altruism extends beyond just crime-fighting. The real-life superhero is hosting more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Entertainment, Local Brews and Classic Irish Fare at Mo's Irish Pub
Mo’s Irish Pub, with two locations (Wauwatosa and Downtown Milwaukee) offers entertainment, local brews and classic Irish pub fare. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:13 PM Jack Fennimore Short Order
Snowapple: Tracks (Zip Records)
Inspired by train travel, Amsterdam’s Snowapple lay down their unique brand of folk-pop for Tracks. The music constantly jumps between different styles. Those wanting variety in a folk-pop album will find no shortage of it here. But the one... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:53 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
Getting Veggie at The Hotch Spot
The Hotch Spot offers great vegetarian and vegan options as well as fun drink specials like a ring toss game where you get a shot of whatever you catch with your ring. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:52 PM Jack Fennimore Short Order
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Gets an Update
First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM Jack Fennimore A&E Feature
Gary Nesta Pine: Revelations
Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. more
Nov 1, 2016 1:38 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
Sever Ensemble: Rescued Treasure—Live at Gorki Berlin (Piranha Records)
The Semer record label was a hotbed for Jewish musicians during Nazi rule, but its music has been lost for more than 60 years. But now that music has been reimagined and rerecorded live at Berlin’s Gorki Theater Studio. The spirit of the la... more
Nov 1, 2016 1:35 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
At Home in South Milwaukee Pub
Grillworks Pub & Eatery (2206 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) touts itself as a “place where you feel instantly at home,” and it certainly feels that way. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:06 PM Jack Fennimore Short Order
‘Goosebumps the Musical’
First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Jack Fennimore Off the Cuff