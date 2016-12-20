RSS

Jack Fennimore

shortorder_gilles_a.jpg.jpe

Gilles Frozen Custard (7515 W. Bluemound Road) has been going strong since 1938, so you know they must be doing something right. Custard is the star of the show, but don’t forget about the cheddar cheese curds, delicious burgers with novel ... more

Dec 20, 2016 1:50 PM Short Order

whatsbecomeofme.jpg.jpe

What's become of me, jack fennimore, scott christopher beebe, books, more

Dec 20, 2016 12:45 AM Books

sunsetplayhousechristmas.jpg.jpe

What do you get when you take a dash of A Christmas Story, a pinch of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and a swig of holiday cheer? You get Sunset Playhouse’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

halloweenstreetparty.jpg.jpe

There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more

Oct 19, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

blogimage13229.jpe

The Watchman is one of Milwaukee’s most eccentric figures, a comic-book fan who dons a superhero costume and patrols Riverwest to keep neighbors safe. But his altruism extends beyond just crime-fighting. The real-life superhero is hosting more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

shortorder_mos_a.jpg.jpe

Mo’s Irish Pub, with two locations (Wauwatosa and Downtown Milwaukee) offers entertainment, local brews and classic Irish pub fare. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:13 PM Short Order

snowappletracks.jpg.jpe

Inspired by train travel, Amsterdam’s Snowapple lay down their unique brand of folk-pop for Tracks. The music constantly jumps between different styles. Those wanting variety in a folk-pop album will find no shortage of it here. But the one... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:53 PM Album Reviews

hotchspot.jpg.jpe

The Hotch Spot offers great vegetarian and vegan options as well as fun drink specials like a ring toss game where you get a shot of whatever you catch with your ring. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:52 PM Short Order

shortorder_gilles_a.jpg.jpe

Gilles Frozen Custard (7515 W. Bluemound Road) has been going strong since 1938, so you know they must be doing something right. Custard is the star of the show, but don’t forget about the cheddar cheese curds, delicious burgers with novel ... more

Dec 20, 2016 1:50 PM Short Order

whatsbecomeofme.jpg.jpe

What's become of me, jack fennimore, scott christopher beebe, books, more

Dec 20, 2016 12:45 AM Books

sunsetplayhousechristmas.jpg.jpe

What do you get when you take a dash of A Christmas Story, a pinch of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and a swig of holiday cheer? You get Sunset Playhouse’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

aegateway_firststage_a_paulruffolo.jpg.jpe

First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM A&E Feature

gnprevelations.jpg.jpe

Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:38 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_semerensemble.jpg.jpe

The Semer record label was a hotbed for Jewish musicians during Nazi rule, but its music has been lost for more than 60 years. But now that music has been reimagined and rerecorded live at Berlin’s Gorki Theater Studio. The spirit of the la... more

Nov 1, 2016 1:35 PM Album Reviews

shortorder_grillworks.jpg.jpe

Grillworks Pub & Eatery (2206 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) touts itself as a “place where you feel instantly at home,” and it certainly feels that way. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:06 PM Short Order

halloweenstreetparty.jpg.jpe

There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more

Oct 19, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

offthecuff_johnmackley.jpg.jpe

First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES