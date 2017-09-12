Jack Forbes Wilson
Laughing with Florence Foster Jenkins at Stackner Cabaret
Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 2, 2017
Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Off the Wall Singalong Fundraiser
The Off the Wall Theatre has been nestled cozily in the shadow of some of the biggest theatre in town for a very long time. It’s the little guy in the shadow of giants. This month, the little guy celebrates the music from the movies in a f.. more
Aug 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Live Parody of ‘Valley of the Dolls’
Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more
Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Off the Wall Starts 2015 In Drag
Off the Wall pays tribute to a cult classic in 2015 as it presents Valley of the Dolls. The lurid drug drama film from 1967 gets an drag musical theatre treatment courtesy of Dale Gutzman with musical arrangements by Jack Forbes Wilson.Jeremy C. .. more
Dec 16, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Liberace was Mr. Showmanship!
“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Of Glitz, Glissandi and Toto, too...
This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more
Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘Liberace!’ Returns to the Stackner Cabaret
When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Linda Stephens and Jack Forbes Wilson play Sondheim
NextAct Theatre hosts an evening ofsongs by Sondheim this month as it presents Isn’t It Rich? It’san intimate, little evening of Sondheim music performed by Linda Stephens andJack Forbes Wilson. Stephens has performed in big Sondheim projects .. more
Oct 17, 2014 6:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
It’s a Warm, Wonderful Life
This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act presents ‘A Life in Revue’
Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Singing Their Stories
The Skylight Studio Theatre Series final production this season, Sing Me a Story, fits well into their concept of engaging audiences in closer interactions with the cast—a cabaret experience without food and drink. more
May 8, 2013 2:11 AM Steve Spice Theater
Depth Beyond Sentiment
A Google image search for "sentimental Christmas movie" pulls up many images from Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. Next Act Theatre does a brilliant job of bringing the sentimental story to the stage in a breathtakingly refreshing more
Nov 20, 2012 12:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mother Courage: An MP3 Promo
A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more
Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Super Bowl Express Can Use a Restart
Wisconsin was the center of the golf world last weekend and baseball had plenty of interesting, though Brewer-less, races going. But the first rule of Badger State sports fans was already in effect: Once the Packers hit training camp, nothi... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
In Their Own Way, Even New Yorkers Can Be Civil
Sure, the Brewers have home-and-home "rivalry" series with Minnesota every year, and the Cubs and White Sox battle for the championship of Chicago, whatever that's worth. But in baseball's interleague play, nothing matches the grandeur of t... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Issue of the Week: Auditing the County Mental Health Complex
What is Scott Walker hiding? Despite reports of numerous sexual assaults, a patient’s pregnancy, two drug overdoses, weapons possession and the threat of $60 million of federal funds being cut off, Walker and his political cronies are attem... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments