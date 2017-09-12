RSS

Jack Forbes Wilson

souvenirbymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Theater

paw_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Performing Arts Weekly

: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

The Off the Wall Theatre has been nestled cozily in the shadow of some of the biggest theatre in town for a very long time. It’s the little guy in the shadow of giants. This month, the little guy celebrates the music from the movies in a f.. more

Aug 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterpreview_offthewall_valleyofthedolls_facebook.jpg.jpe

Off The Wall / via Facebook

Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more

Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

curtains_offthewallstarts2015indrag.jpg.jpe

offthewalltheatre.com

Off the Wall pays tribute to a cult classic in 2015 as it presents Valley of the Dolls. The lurid drug drama film from 1967 gets an drag musical theatre treatment courtesy of Dale Gutzman with musical arrangements by Jack Forbes Wilson.Jeremy C. .. more

Dec 16, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Theater

mylbgtpov.jpg.jpe

This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more

Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Hear Me Out

a+egateway_leberace.jpg.jpe

When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM A&E Feature

lindastephensweb.jpg.jpe

NextAct Theatre hosts an evening ofsongs by Sondheim this month as it presents Isn’t It Rich? It’san intimate, little evening of Sondheim music performed by Linda Stephens andJack Forbes Wilson. Stephens has performed in big Sondheim projects .. more

Oct 17, 2014 6:57 AM Theater

1465336_704091066270190_1821069855_n.jpg.jpe

Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more

Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Theater

wonderfullifereview_fullsize_story1.jpg.jpe

This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more

Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

theater_rev_skylight.jpg.jpe

The Skylight Studio Theatre Series final production this season, Sing Me a Story, fits well into their concept of engaging audiences in closer interactions with the cast—a cabaret experience without food and drink. more

May 8, 2013 2:11 AM Theater

A Google image search for "sentimental Christmas movie" pulls up many images from Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. Next Act Theatre does a brilliant job of bringing the sentimental story to the stage in a breathtakingly refreshing more

Nov 20, 2012 12:50 PM Theater

A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more

Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Theater

blogimage11922.jpe

Wisconsin was the center of the golf world last weekend and baseball had plenty of interesting, though Brewer-less, races going. But the first rule of Badger State sports fans was already in effect: Once the Packers hit training camp, nothi... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage11032.jpe

Sure, the Brewers have home-and-home "rivalry" series with Minnesota every year, and the Cubs and White Sox battle for the championship of Chicago, whatever that's worth. But in baseball's interleague play, nothing matches the grandeur of t... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

What is Scott Walker hiding? Despite reports of numerous sexual assaults, a patient’s pregnancy, two drug overdoses, weapons possession and the threat of $60 million of federal funds being cut off, Walker and his political cronies are attem... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

