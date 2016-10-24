RSS

Jack Of Hearts

Milwaukee Entertainment Group opens its season with a strong, immersive offering called Jack of Hearts, an original piece by J.J. Gatesman staged in the intimate basement theater of the Brumder Mansion. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:44 PM Theater

Valerie Lighthart

J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more

Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

