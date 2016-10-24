Jack Of Hearts
Milwaukee Entertainment Group’s ‘Jack of Hearts’ Romps in Steampunk Dystopia
Milwaukee Entertainment Group opens its season with a strong, immersive offering called Jack of Hearts, an original piece by J.J. Gatesman staged in the intimate basement theater of the Brumder Mansion. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
