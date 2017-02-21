Jack Kerouac
A New Look at the War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Slapstick Modernism
Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Allen Ginsberg’s Life and Times
Oscar-nominateddirector Jerry Aronson’s 1993 documentary, The Life and Times of AllenGinsberg , is out in a DVD set with six additional hours of bonus material. Thechronicle runs deep into his last years as Ginsberg, clad in suit-and-t.. more
Jun 29, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Early Signs of Kerouac in 'Sea Is My Brother'
Drawing from his brief service in the Merchant Marines, Jack Kerouac wrote The Sea Is My Brother in the 1940s. Discovered recently among his papers, Kerouac's long-lost first novel has finally been brought to print by Da Capo Press... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Ken Kesey's Magic Trip
<p> According to the smug opening narration, Ken Kesey \"lit the fuse for the explosion of the \'60s,\"—never mind the Beatles, Dylan or Martin Luther King, Jr. But once past the intro and into the heart of <em>Magic Trip</em>, you\'ll find.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spoon w/ Jay Reatard
The band Cake has traditionally anchored the Riverside’s annual New Year’s Eve blowout, but this year the venue upgraded to a fresher, more relevant headliner: the Austin indie-rock group Spoon. The band ends 2009 as one of the most prolifi... more
Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more
Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee