RSS

Jack Kerouac

bopapocalypse.jpg.jpe

The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM Books

slapstickmodernismwide.jpg.jpe

Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Oscar-nominateddirector Jerry Aronson’s 1993 documentary, The Life and Times of AllenGinsberg , is out in a DVD set with six additional hours of bonus material. Thechronicle runs deep into his last years as Ginsberg, clad in suit-and-t.. more

Jun 29, 2013 3:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18327.jpe

Drawing from his brief service in the Merchant Marines, Jack Kerouac wrote The Sea Is My Brother in the 1940s. Discovered recently among his papers, Kerouac's long-lost first novel has finally been brought to print by Da Capo Press... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

<p> According to the smug opening narration, Ken Kesey \"lit the fuse for the explosion of the \'60s,\"&mdash;never mind the Beatles, Dylan or Martin Luther King, Jr. But once past the intro and into the heart of <em>Magic Trip</em>, you\'ll find.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:50 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12996.jpe

The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen more

Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9387.jpe

The band Cake has traditionally anchored the Riverside’s annual New Year’s Eve blowout, but this year the venue upgraded to a fresher, more relevant headliner: the Austin indie-rock group Spoon. The band ends 2009 as one of the most prolifi... more

Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7562.jpe

Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more

Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES