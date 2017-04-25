Jack Lord
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 27, 2017
One of the longest running cop shows is out as a 72-DVD set. “Hawaii Five-0" (1968-1980) lacked the memorable characters of “Columbo" and “Kojak," but boasted the lush scenery and exotic milieu of Honolulu. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Hawaii Five-O's End Run
<p> Whether Kojak or Columbo, most of the TV detectives we remember from the '70s had colorful personalities. They were characters. And then there was McGarrett, the commander of an elite squad in “Hawaii Five-O”a brittle man who strictly adhered.. more
Dec 14, 2011 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
5-0-9
“Hawaii 5-0” wasn’t the first detective show set on America’s only island state, but it’s the one that seeped into the water table of pop culture. As recently as Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, someone referred to the police as 5-0 and somewher.. more
Aug 2, 2010 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
