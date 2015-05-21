Jack Packard
Watch Juiceboxxx Traverse the City in His 'Walking in Milwaukee' Video
This week Midwest party rapper Juiceboxxx released the video for his latest single, "Walking in Milwaukee," and true to its title, it does indeed feature Juiceboxxx traversing his home city on foot. He's not just a fare-weather pedestrian, either... more
May 21, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Logic & Raze Go Nuts in Their "Eye Gee Oh" Video
<p> This winter Milwaukee rappers Logic & Raze lent their track "H.I.G.H." to Funny or Die contributors Jack and Nick Packard for their "<a href=\"http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/1240432ab6/ice-cold-bowling-trick-shots\">Ice Co.. more
Mar 26, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Pridefest, The Promise Ring, Surgeons In Heat
<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer.. more
Feb 24, 2012 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Recipes for Hummus, Pakhlava
When it comes to food, it’s hard to deny the benefits of immigration in this country. Because of the folks who carried with them on their journey into the United States their grandmother’s recipe for meatballs, or papa’s special recipe f more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar hail from different sides of the tracks. The Death Cab for Cutie frontman is the gentle romantic type who broods about lost loves, while the Son Volt lead singer is more of the country punk who wouldn't be out of ... more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Arctic Monkeys: An American Band?
Arctic Monkeys’ new album, Humbug, is an appropriately titledkiss-off to their old NME ,Music Feature more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Tory Folliard Gallery Showcases Charles Munch, Chris Berti
In the exhibit “Wildlife Watching,” Charles Munchdisplays his new oils on can Three Friends I ,Art more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cute Is What We Aim For
Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their short, three-year Rotation ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The New Loud Invite You to Their Video Shoot
Milwaukee's delightful alterna-synth-pop trio The New Loud are calling for extras for the video shoot of their new single, "Don't Dance." The video shoot will be held over two days, first Monday evening, Nov. 23 at the Cactus Club at 8 p.m., then .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music