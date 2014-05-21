Jack Palance
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 22
Geoffrey Rush plays Virgil, a man whose sad, creased face hides many secrets. His loneliness barely masked by towering hauteur, Virgil is an art appraiser-auctioneer called into a half-ruined villa to evaluate the contents. Curiosity and, e... more
May 21, 2014 5:05 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies 1 Comments
The One You Love to Hate
Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more
Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Contempt of Hollywood
The worldwide acclaim of Breathless (1960) transformed film critic Jean-Luc Godard into the leading director of the French new wave and infante terrible of European art house cinema. Fascinated yet repelled by Hollywood, Godard approached the str.. more
Feb 21, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Creative Spirit
The spirit of giving permeates the city during December. Likewise, the creative spirit of the arts also brightens these cold winter days. ,Art more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts