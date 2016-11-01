Jack Redmond
Vote for Jack Redmond in Southern Suburbs
We are urging Shepherd readers in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Franklin to vote for Jack Redmond to represent Assembly District 21. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Vote for Jack Redmond in Assembly District 21
We are confident that Jack Redmond is the best candidate in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 21. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Nemesis (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Philip Roth
In Philip Roth’s novella Nemesis, Bucky Cantor is a physical education teacher in a Jewish part of Newark struck by a polio epidemic in the stifling summer of 1944. Told in an often-reportorial style by a narrator who turns out to be a neig... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books