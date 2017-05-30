Jack Spann
Jack Spann: Beautiful Man from Mars (Big Boo Music)
Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more
May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more
Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Making Records in Milwaukee
Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
J. Cole w/ K. Michelle and CJ Hilton
In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee