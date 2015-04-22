RSS

Jack Tell

onmusic_animalsinhumanattire.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

Last year Milwaukee's Animals in Human Attire released one of the city's most imaginative indie-rock albums, Ourmegadawn , a whimsical folk-pop fantasy that captured the uncertainties of quarter life. And now, a year later, the band is taking a li.. more

Apr 22, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

onmusic_jacktell.jpg.jpe

Typically a solo album from a songwriter who already fronts two bands would be the very definition of unnecessary, but coming from Jack Tell it actually makes sense, given how Tell’s other projects Animals in Human Attire and Lousy Trouts have bal.. more

Jan 13, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more

Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Music Feature

blogimage11545.jpe

People who hate newspapers, whose number appears to be legion, choose to forget that newspapers often have been the catalyst for useful, needed reform in American life. Instances of such newspaper-induced reform, while not similarly legion,... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11147.jpe

Dan Nadel has assembled an anthology consisting of forgotten comic books from artists who became better known for other work in the field, including H.G. Peter (Wonder Woman) and Harry Lucey (Archie). All of the stories he gathered for Art ... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

