Jack Webb
Dark City and Union Station
As Dark City opens, Charlton Heston swaggers out of a store decorated for Easterand into a harsher reality—tenement streets overhung with fire escapes and hardsurfaces covered with a thin coat of grime. Dark City (1950), aclassic of B film noir.. more
Dec 22, 2014 4:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Ghost World Chronicles
<p> Daniel Clowes wrote <em>Ghost World</em>, one of the 21st century\'s greatest films, from his comic book series of the same name. Suffused with loneliness and ineffable yearning for something (perhaps meaning in a world that offers little?),.. more
Apr 11, 2012 12:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bing Crosby
Mention Bing Crosby to many Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he represented everything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographies have shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a youn... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee