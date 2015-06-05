RSS

Jack White

Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more

Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Brew City Booze

This week Earl Sweatshirt will make you feel bad, Naughty By Nature will make you feel good and Maria Bamford will make you laugh. more

Mar 24, 2015 9:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're exploring the Oscars and the Grammys, two big award broadcasts that, in some key respects, are studies in contrast. In.. more

Feb 26, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

Two acclaimed authors of contemporary fiction, Barrett Swanson and Scott Blackwood, will read from their work in Milwaukee. more

Feb 3, 2015 8:15 PM Books

Oftentimes when high-profile acts break up their members go off the grid for a while, taking a breather to recalibrate their career ambitions and creative approach, but, if anything, the 2011 demis,Concert Reviews more

Jul 22, 2014 10:10 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost.. more

Apr 7, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more

Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Books

Beginning with a penetrating progression that rapidly explodes into choral dexterity and poetic narrative unequalled in rock music today, “Missing Pieces” opens Jack White's first solo album, Blunderbuss. The song is brief. The impact i more

Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Holly Golightly’s oft-cited credentials—her roots in a semi-seminal garage-rock band, Thee Heatcoats, and her one-time ties to The White Stripes—don’t do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-n more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebri.. more

May 3, 2010 6:45 PM On Music

The national madness known as "McCarthyism" began 60 years ago in Wheeling, W.V., when Joseph R. McCarthy held up a scrap of paper that supposedly listed the names of 57 State Department officials he said were actually Communists and traito... more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Stop: blues-rock is only shorthand, accurate as musicology but not giving the full essence Horehound ,Music Feature more

Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Though the American remake of the British improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” went off the air years ago, two of its principal players still continue to tour behind its basic premise. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Alright, I've given it a day or two to sink it, but the new Jack White and Alicia Keys song is majorly rough. Like, demo rough. Or first-take rough. Or Alicia Keys didn't know they were actually recording rough: I wasn't .. more

Sep 19, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic, biographical films tonight Magnificent Doll ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

In the early ’60s, Loretta Lynn’s misleadingly sweet voice seemed to herald th Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

