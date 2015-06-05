Jack White
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
This Week in Milwaukee: March 26-April 1
This week Earl Sweatshirt will make you feel bad, Naughty By Nature will make you feel good and Maria Bamford will make you laugh. more
Mar 24, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on the Disclaimer: The Oscars, The Grammys and Jack White
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're exploring the Oscars and the Grammys, two big award broadcasts that, in some key respects, are studies in contrast. In.. more
Feb 26, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Prize-winning Storywriter Barrett Swanson Reads at Central Library
Two acclaimed authors of contemporary fiction, Barrett Swanson and Scott Blackwood, will read from their work in Milwaukee. more
Feb 3, 2015 8:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Jack White @ The Rave
Oftentimes when high-profile acts break up their members go off the grid for a while, taking a breather to recalibrate their career ambitions and creative approach, but, if anything, the 2011 demis,Concert Reviews more
Jul 22, 2014 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Jack White Will Headline the Rave in July
Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost.. more
Apr 7, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Light and Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing Group) by Brad Tolinski
Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more
Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Jack White
Beginning with a penetrating progression that rapidly explodes into choral dexterity and poetic narrative unequalled in rock music today, “Missing Pieces” opens Jack White's first solo album, Blunderbuss. The song is brief. The impact i more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
2012 SXSW Recap: A Very Crowded Party
It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs w/ Trent Fox and the Tenants
Holly Golightly’s oft-cited credentials—her roots in a semi-seminal garage-rock band, Thee Heatcoats, and her one-time ties to The White Stripes—don’t do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-n more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kesha and Dead Weather to Play The Rave
The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebri.. more
May 3, 2010 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The New McCarthyism
The national madness known as "McCarthyism" began 60 years ago in Wheeling, W.V., when Joseph R. McCarthy held up a scrap of paper that supposedly listed the names of 57 State Department officials he said were actually Communists and traito... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Horehound on his Trail
Stop: blues-rock is only shorthand, accurate as musicology but not giving the full essence Horehound ,Music Feature more
Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 1 Comments
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Though the American remake of the British improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” went off the air years ago, two of its principal players still continue to tour behind its basic premise. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jack White and Alicia Keys Spit on Bond's Grave
Alright, I've given it a day or two to sink it, but the new Jack White and Alicia Keys song is majorly rough. Like, demo rough. Or first-take rough. Or Alicia Keys didn't know they were actually recording rough: I wasn't .. more
Sep 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Magnificent Doll
The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic, biographical films tonight Magnificent Doll ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Loretta Lynn
In the early ’60s, Loretta Lynn’s misleadingly sweet voice seemed to herald th Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee