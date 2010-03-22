Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act
Tuesday Statewide Vigil for Medical Marijuana Legalization
Mar 22, 2010 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Want Medical Marijuana? The Clock Is Ticking.
Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more
Mar 10, 2010 4:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Let’s Talk About Pot: A "Grass Roots Evening" of Medical Marijuana discussion at UW-Waukesha
Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more
Feb 19, 2010 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Medical Marijuana Advocates Won’t Wait
In November 2008, 63% of Michigan voters made medical marijuana legalin that state—a significant victory, when you consider that the ballot measurewon in each and every county and generated more support than Barack Obama. Moretellingly, tha... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 12 Comments