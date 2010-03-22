RSS

Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act

Mar 22, 2010 10:02 PM Daily Dose

Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more

Mar 10, 2010 4:14 PM Daily Dose

Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more

Feb 19, 2010 8:07 PM Daily Dose

In November 2008, 63% of Michigan voters made medical marijuana legalin that state—a significant victory, when you consider that the ballot measurewon in each and every county and generated more support than Barack Obama. Moretellingly, tha... more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM News 12 Comments

