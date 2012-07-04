Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana
Skylight Music Theatre KidsWrites At Summerfest for Free
Some time ago I was on the bus heading out to a show at Next Act when I ran into local actor Rick Pendzich. He was on his way to a show at the Broadway Theatre. We got to talking. He told me about working with Skylight Music Theatre on their Ki.. more
Tuesday Statewide Vigil for Medical Marijuana Legalization
Want Medical Marijuana? The Clock Is Ticking.
Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more
Let’s Talk About Pot: A "Grass Roots Evening" of Medical Marijuana discussion at UW-Waukesha
Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more
Medical Marijuana Advocates Won’t Wait
In November 2008, 63% of Michigan voters made medical marijuana legalin that state—a significant victory, when you consider that the ballot measurewon in each and every county and generated more support than Barack Obama. Moretellingly, tha... more
Teaching Traditions
The work of university professors who have spent a lifetime inspiring new talent while nur The Super Noble Brothers ,Art more
Jim Gaffigan
You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 10:30 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny. In rec,Today in Milwaukee more
Guys on Ice
Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more
