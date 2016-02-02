RSS

Jackie Benka

jealousrevolver.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more

Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Theater

Carte Blanche's First New Plays Festival—a one weekend affair—ran for four nights. The second set of shorts joined the rotation on Friday night. I had the opportunity to see the last three shows to open on matinee Saturday. Here are some impre.. more

Aug 14, 2011 10:01 PM Theater

The second of two new Milwaukee theatre companies opened its debut show this week. Last night, Sparkling Orange Soda Productions opened its dark comedy The Wolf, The Princess and t he Revolver. More than a little rough around the edges, the produ.. more

Jul 10, 2010 1:31 PM Theater

blogimage7416.jpe

T%uFFFDrrega's knowledge of the piano helped him tremendously in composition, especially so in Lagrima ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage7185.jpe

Accompanied by an opening reception on July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Staab retrospective offers selections from the artist's four decades of works on paper interspersed with videos and photographs from his site-specific environmental insta... more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5574.jpe

Friedman will be in town on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at theTool Shed to read from the Yes Means Yes! Visions of Female Sexual Power & a World Without Rape ,SEXPress more

Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES