Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more
Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche's First New Plays Festival—a one weekend affair—ran for four nights. The second set of shorts joined the rotation on Friday night. I had the opportunity to see the last three shows to open on matinee Saturday. Here are some impre.. more
Aug 14, 2011 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The second of two new Milwaukee theatre companies opened its debut show this week. Last night, Sparkling Orange Soda Productions opened its dark comedy The Wolf, The Princess and t he Revolver. More than a little rough around the edges, the produ.. more
Jul 10, 2010 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
T%uFFFDrrega's knowledge of the piano helped him tremendously in composition, especially so in Lagrima ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Accompanied by an opening reception on July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Staab retrospective offers selections from the artist's four decades of works on paper interspersed with videos and photographs from his site-specific environmental insta... more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Friedman will be in town on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at theTool Shed to read from the Yes Means Yes! Visions of Female Sexual Power & a World Without Rape ,SEXPress more
Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments